Shine Diary
Shine Diary
A timeline diary for recording stories.
"Shine Diary" is a story-themed timeline diary app that allows for the customization of colors, tags, cards, and themes, enabling you to create a personalized journal.
Launched in
Writing
User Experience
Beauty
by
Shine Diary
Pexx
About this launch
Shine Diary
A timeline diary for recording stories.
Shine Diary by
Shine Diary
was hunted by
xiaoson gao
in
Writing
,
User Experience
,
Beauty
. Made by
xiaoson gao
. Featured on July 12th, 2024.
Shine Diary
is not rated yet. This is Shine Diary's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
