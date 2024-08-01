Launches
ShellMate
Give your Mac Terminal superpowers.
Free
ShellMate is a lightweight, open-source app that makes you more productive in the Mac Terminal. It will observe what you're doing and detect errors, suggest fixes, or even suggest the next command you haven't run yet but should.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
ShellMate by
was hunted by
Sam Odio
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Andrew Wooster
,
Gabor Cselle
,
Sam Odio
,
Mary Dyer
and
Daniel Delattre
Featured on August 15th, 2024.
Upvotes
48
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
