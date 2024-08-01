  • Subscribe
    Give your Mac Terminal superpowers.

    Free
    ShellMate is a lightweight, open-source app that makes you more productive in the Mac Terminal. It will observe what you're doing and detect errors, suggest fixes, or even suggest the next command you haven't run yet but should.
    Productivity
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
    ShellMate by
    was hunted by
    Sam Odio
    in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Andrew Wooster
    ,
    Gabor Cselle
    ,
    Sam Odio
    ,
    Mary Dyer
    and
    Daniel Delattre
    . Featured on August 15th, 2024.
