Shapen
Shapen
Create 3D models from images
Visit
Upvote 57
Transform images into high quality 3D models for animation, rendering, or 3D printing.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
3D Modeling
Shapen
Create stunning 3D models from images
Shapen by
Shapen
was hunted by
Stephen Murphy
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
3D Modeling
. Made by
Stephen Murphy
. Featured on January 14th, 2025.
Shapen
is not rated yet. This is Shapen's first launch.