Shape by IDEO

Hunter
Jerry Becker
Shape looks to be IDEO's tool for helping people or organizations share and work on new ideas. This seems like it could be a pretty solid answer to support innovation pipelines within organizations, as well as form communities around emerging ideas. I played around with it a bit (doing the onboarding) and while the tutorials are helpful, it seems like it could be a bit more intuitive....but all in all, it's pretty cool product! What do you think?
I want to like it but i'm confused as to what it exactly does. Feels over designed, like ok is this 1, a mood board, or 2, a google gather all my stuff in a place, or 3, a sciverer mac like thing or what. Like yes i see multiple users and collab and share ideas but that feels like a mood board thing.
