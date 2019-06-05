Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Shape by IDEO

Shape by IDEO

A visual, collaborative space to build, test & refine ideas

get it
Shape is IDEO’s latest digital innovation tool to build, test, and refine your ideas.
It emerged from IDEO’s years of experience working on open innovation, and a deep dive into the needs and difficulties confronted by teams working to solve tough challenges.
Reviews
Discussion
Jerry Becker
Jerry Becker
Hunter
Shape looks to be IDEO's tool for helping people or organizations share and work on new ideas. This seems like it could be a pretty solid answer to support innovation pipelines within organizations, as well as form communities around emerging ideas. I played around with it a bit (doing the onboarding) and while the tutorials are helpful, it seems like it could be a bit more intuitive....but all in all, it's pretty cool product! What do you think?
1 UpvoteShare
Dan Rockwell
Dan Rockwell
I want to like it but i'm confused as to what it exactly does. Feels over designed, like ok is this 1, a mood board, or 2, a google gather all my stuff in a place, or 3, a sciverer mac like thing or what. Like yes i see multiple users and collab and share ideas but that feels like a mood board thing.
UpvoteShare