Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Sennu AI
Sennu AI

Sennu AI

AI sales agent for tech consulting firms
Get qualified leads on autopilot for your tech consulting business. Our AI Agent create campaigns, find leads, and personalize emails at scale for technical services such as Salesforce, SAP, NetSuite, etc.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
SalesSaaSArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Sennu AI gallery image
Sennu AI gallery image
Sennu AI gallery image
Sennu AI gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Sennu AI YC W25
Sennu AI YC W25
AI Sales Agent for Tech Consulting Firms
85
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Sennu AI by
Sennu AI YC W25
was hunted by
Sriman Gaddam
in Sales, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Sriman Gaddam
and
Sukhjit Singh
. Featured on February 17th, 2025.
Sennu AI YC W25
is not rated yet. This is Sennu AI YC W25's first launch.