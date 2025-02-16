Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Sennu AI
Sennu AI
AI sales agent for tech consulting firms
Visit
Upvote 85
Get qualified leads on autopilot for your tech consulting business. Our AI Agent create campaigns, find leads, and personalize emails at scale for technical services such as Salesforce, SAP, NetSuite, etc.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Sales
•
SaaS
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Sennu AI YC W25
AI Sales Agent for Tech Consulting Firms
Follow
85
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Sennu AI by
Sennu AI YC W25
was hunted by
Sriman Gaddam
in
Sales
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sriman Gaddam
and
Sukhjit Singh
. Featured on February 17th, 2025.
Sennu AI YC W25
is not rated yet. This is Sennu AI YC W25's first launch.