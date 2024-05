LottieFiles 5,455 upvotes

Our animations are powered by LottieFiles. Using Lottie, we bring smooth, high-quality animations to life, enhancing the user experience.

Figma 16,136 upvotes

Our entire design process happens in Figma. Its collaborative features keep our team aligned and ensure every design detail is spot-on.

React Native 16 upvotes

Our mobile app is built using React Native. This allows us to deliver a seamless experience on both iOS and Android platforms efficiently.