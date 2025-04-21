Subscribe
The first agentive art museum tour guide
We enhance museum visits with personalized contextual insights powered by AI—making art appreciation accessible to all. At SeeMuseums, we believe every artwork tells a story, and that art should speak to everyone, not just experts.
Unfold stories behind art through AI
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Art, User Experience, Education. Made by
Yifan Wang
and
Selena Meng
. Featured on May 10th, 2025.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is SeeMuseums's first launch.