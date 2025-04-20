Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Seedream 3.0
This is a launch from Seedream 2.0
See 1 previous launch
Seedream 3.0
Next-Gen Text-to-Image Model by Bytedance
Visit
Upvote 68
We are officially launching Seedream 3.0, a native high-resolution bilingual image generation foundational model (Chinese-English).
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Photo editing
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Seedream 2.0
Powering the Next-Gen Bilingual Image AI
Follow
68
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Seedream 3.0 by
Seedream 2.0
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo editing
. Featured on April 21st, 2025.
Seedream 2.0
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 13th, 2025.