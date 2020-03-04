See the Invisible

The fast & visual way to discover what people see. If you're on laptop/desktop: feel free to try it on yourself: https://www.realeye.io/eyetracker/study/313f6909-dab9-4005-8393-884789b8e282/test
Kacper Adamowicz
Great tool for eyetracking, especially a/b testing
@kacper_adamowicz Absolutely YES. THIS is actually the idea for creating a sub-product out of this solution. cheers!
Wow, eye-tracking so fast and most of all - so AFFORDABLE! I used Tobii for a while, but it was hard to invite people tu my study, explain them what to do and so on. Now I can put images, run study, go get some coffee, and come back to have results. I've just checked this solution to A/B test my designs and this was so convenient and accurate enough to get valuable insights, great tool!
@beata_lewandowska this is exactly why we're "hacking" the field of eyetracking. It's just ridiculously expensive and hard to do, while there are so many insights behind the data,
The product looks promising, but the PH gif is so creepy O_O
@damiansmk can't argue with that :)
Great!
@piotr_nowosielski thanks! much appreciated!
Eyetracking always was complicated and expensive. Till now. Great tool :)
@leszek_wolany Thanks man, we think so too. Stay tuned for our next product which will do even more :D