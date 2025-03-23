Launches
Searchbirds
Searchbirds
A simpler, ad-free search engine
Making a simpler search engine for people to use. It has a cute logo, and just an overall cozy feel. It gets updates almost daily as well.
Web App
Search
About this launch
Searchbirds
A simpler search engine
Searchbirds
Searchbirds
exist
Web App
Search
exist
Featured on March 24th, 2025.
Searchbirds
is not rated yet. This is Searchbirds's first launch.