Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Search Copilot
Search Copilot

Search Copilot

Work AI across platforms
Search Copilot is the AI-powered search engine for your work. Instantly find insights from meetings, emails, chats, docs, and CRMs—all in one place. No setup hassle, privacy-first, and free. Stop searching, start finding. 🚀
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivitySaaSArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Search Copilot gallery image
About this launch
Search Copilot
Search Copilot
Work AI Across Platforms
68
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Search Copilot by
Search Copilot
was hunted by
David Shim
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Naveen Yadav
,
Karin Rodriguez
,
David Shim
,
Elliott Waldron
,
Dillon Dukek
,
Bill Johnson
,
Zoe Robinson
,
Sam Matthews
,
Abhishek Choudhary
,
Sam CG
,
Rob Williams
,
Luke Woloszyn
,
Zack Contreras
and
Omar Khan
. Featured on March 12th, 2025.
Search Copilot
is not rated yet. This is Search Copilot's first launch.