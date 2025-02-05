Launches
Screen Studio 3.0
This is a launch from Screen Studio
See 1 previous launch
Screen Studio 3.0
Beautiful screen recordings with instant shareable links
Visit
Upvote 122
Create stunning recordings and share them instantly with a link. What's new? • Instant shareable links • Custom cursors and click effects • Dynamic camera layouts • Command menu (⌘+K) • Smart typing detection • Quick share widget
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Marketing
•
Video
20% off
Meet the team
Built with
Screen Studio 3.0 by
Screen Studio
was hunted by
Adam Pietrasiak
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Video
. Made by
Adam Pietrasiak
,
Kacper Michalik
and
Dawid Wilewski
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
Screen Studio
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 118 users. It first launched on November 9th, 2022.