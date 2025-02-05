This is a launch from Screen Studio See 1 previous launch

Screen Studio 3.0 Beautiful screen recordings with instant shareable links Visit Upvote 122

Create stunning recordings and share them instantly with a link. What's new? • Instant shareable links • Custom cursors and click effects • Dynamic camera layouts • Command menu (⌘+K) • Smart typing detection • Quick share widget

Free Options Launch tags: Productivity • Marketing • Video 20% off

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more