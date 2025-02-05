Subscribe
Screen Studio 3.0

Screen Studio 3.0

Beautiful screen recordings with instant shareable links
Create stunning recordings and share them instantly with a link. What's new? • Instant shareable links • Custom cursors and click effects • Dynamic camera layouts • Command menu (⌘+K) • Smart typing detection • Quick share widget
ProductivityMarketingVideo

Screen Studio
Screen Studio
Beautiful screen recordings in minutes
Screen Studio 3.0 by
Screen Studio
was hunted by
Adam Pietrasiak
in Productivity, Marketing, Video. Made by
Adam Pietrasiak
,
Kacper Michalik
and
Dawid Wilewski
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
Screen Studio
is rated 4.7/5 by 118 users. It first launched on November 9th, 2022.