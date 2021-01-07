discussion
Derrick Reimer
MakerFounder of SavvyCal
👋 Derrick here, founder of SavvyCal You might know me from Drip (acquired in 2016), Codetree (acquired in 2016), Level (shutdown in 2019), or StaticKit (acquired in 2020). So when I started exploring the idea for my next product, I came back to a seemingly age-old problem: meeting scheduling. 🤔 The problem There are a hundred and one scheduling tools to help you avoid the awkward dance of finding a time to meet. While most of them are convenient for the person sending a link to book a time with them, are they actually convenient for the person receiving the link? Looking back at the times when we used to exchange 10 emails to find a time to meet feels like the dark ages. But the scheduling tools of today still put the burden on the recipient, which can be even more inconvenient than trading emails in the first place. 🛠 The solution Using a scheduling tool should be just as easy for the recipient as it is for the sender. Why the folks you’re sending your scheduling link to will love SavvyCal: - Personalize links to make a great impression while also reducing the steps needed to schedule a time. - Allow recipients to overlay their calendar on top of yours to instantly find a time that works for everyone. - Offer multiple meeting durations so recipients can book as little or as much time as they need. - Proposed times removes the ambiguity of selecting a time and make scheduling a 1-click experience. Why you’ll be glad you switched to SavvyCal: - Ranked availability enables you to set preferred times you’d like to meet without constraining your availability. - Frequency limits keep your calendar from becoming overwhelming so you still have time for Deep Work. - Check for conflicts across multiple calendars and set which calendar you want to store each meeting in. - Preview and manually allow or block off time before sending so never have to worry about your availability. 😸 Let me know what you think!
@derrickreimer Amazing work Derrick!
SavvyCal is fantastic! I had this exact idea stored in my startup ideas notebook and then @derrickreimer came along and built a way better product than I ever could. 😜 The ranked availability and personalized links are seriously a game-changer. Happy customer! 👋
@derrickreimer @corey_haines Thanks Corey! 💪
Highly recommend! Simple and yet powerful. One of the best designed scheduling experiences out there.
@maitrikkataria Thanks, Maitrik!
Gave SavvyCal a try a short while back and can confirm the stellar UI. Derrick is a pro!
@daniel_ternyak1 Appreciate it, Daniel!