This is the latest launch from Movio
See Movio’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Santa-Me by Movio
Ranked #5 for today
Santa-Me by Movio
Make me Santa 🎅🏼
Visit
Upvote 42
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Santa Speaks on Movio! 🎅🏻 'Santa-Me' is a web app that enables you to deliver a Christmas video postcard with Faceswapped Santa. 🧣 With Movio, Santa is closer than you think.
Launched in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
by
Movio
About this launch
Movio
Create engaging videos, 10x faster with AI
39
reviews
2.3K
followers
Follow for updates
Santa-Me by Movio by
Movio
was hunted by
Vio Yiu
in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Vio Yiu
,
Joshua Xu
and
Wayne Liang
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
Movio
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 39 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2022.
