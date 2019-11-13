Sandbox VR 2.0
Your neighborhood holodeck, refined.
Sandbox is the closest thing to the holodeck from Star Trek that exists. Sandbox 2.0 elevates every aspect of the experience for our guests - from upgraded hardware, new experiences (esports, Star Trek), to brand new retail technology and design.
Siqi Chen
Maker
Sandbox is finally in downtown SF! The Sandbox experience is a full-body VR experience that we've been dreaming of since the days of Star Trek. Through our motion capture and virtual reality technology, you're fully immersed and mapped head to toe, 1:1. Last year, I mentioned that we're working on an esports experience - this is now soft launched as the Unbound Fighting League (UFL) ⚔️. It's like Street Fighter in real life. These original experiences are built by veterans from AAA studios like Ubisoft, EA, and Sony. You can now find us in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Mateo, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Macau, and Singapore. 🔜 Austin, Chicago, Dallas, New York, Orange County, San Diego, and Toronto! Ask us anything!
