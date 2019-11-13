Sandbox VR 2.0

Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake & More Invest Millions in Virtual Reality Startup Sandbox VR Hong Kong-based virtual reality startup Sandbox VR has closed an $11 million funding round, bringing the company's reported total to $83 million in 2019 following a Series A round earlier this year. Led by Craft Ventures' David Sacks and Andreessen Horowitz Cultural Leadership Fund, the funding round includes Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Will Smith and Orlando Bloom among a celebrity-packed group of new investors.