Salesmsg for Slack
Simple, scalable, two-way business texting, now on Slack.
Salesmsg is a simple and scalable SMS software that helps your business send, receive, and manage text message conversations online. Now, it's available inside Slack.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Messaging
,
Customer Communication
+1 by
Salesmsg
About this launch
Salesmsg
Two-way business texting for teams
Follow for updates
Salesmsg for Slack by
Salesmsg
was hunted by
Chris Brisson
in
Productivity
,
Messaging
,
Customer Communication
. Made by
Chris Brisson
and
Sergey Sundukovskiy
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Salesmsg
is rated
3/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on May 17th, 2017.
