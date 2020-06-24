Discussion
Hi Hunters! I'm thrilled to be hunting the Sales Script Generator by NoCRM.io today. Getting the right leads on the phone is hard. But keeping your leads engaged and making sure that each call is worth their while is even harder. So you better make sure that you have a bulletproof sales script! :) I wish I had this kind of tool when I started doing sales calls as a founder. Back then I failed miserably and I'm sure it was due to not having a perfectly crafted sales script. Congrats @noryus and @guven for the launch!
Thank you @mdausinger, we had fun building this tool ( also shoutout to @gabriel_cardoso1 ) and the feedback we get from salespeople is great. Many ideas already on how to make the tool better in the future 💪
Hi @mdausinger, many thanks for hunting us. We’re super excited to be able to share the Sales Script Generator with the Product Hunt community. It’s an idea we’ve had for a little while and I’m delighted that it’s finally live :) We actually originally built it to help our internal sales team who were having problems qualifying leads on their sales calls. We came up with the idea to build a super simple call script with a list of checkboxes that they could tick or cross and then send the data to their CRM. They found it really useful and so we decided to make it available to everyone, completely free with no need to to create an account and compatible with all CRMs AND Excel. We also added some cool extras like a call timer and ranking widget. Please try it and let us know if it makes your sales calls easier!
