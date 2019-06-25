SaaS Funding Napkin 2019
What does it take to raise capital, in SaaS, in 2019?
#4 Product of the DayToday
Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Christoph Janz
Hi there, Christoph here, maker of the (in)famous SaaS napkin. Looking forward to your feedback!
Upvote (5)Share
@chrija @maxberthelot +1 Super useful!
UpvoteShare
I'm an avid user of your early SaaS Spreadsheets you shared on the blog. Lately I've seen a lot of first time SaaS founders have irrational ideas around fundraising, so this is really a wake up call for them.
Upvote (2)Share