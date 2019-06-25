Log InSign up
SaaS Funding Napkin 2019

What does it take to raise capital, in SaaS, in 2019?

(Almost) everything you need to know about raising capital for SaaS, in 2019, on a napkin.
What does it take to raise capital, in SaaS, in 2018? - MediumAbout two years ago I thought about the question of what it takes to raise capital, in SaaS, in 2016 and tried to give an answer that would fit on the proverbial back of a napkin. The result was the...
What does it take to raise capital, in SaaS, in 2019? - MediumTwo weeks ago we released the 2019 edition of our (in)famous SaaS Funding Napkin. If you were in Paris to attend SaaStr Europa, went to our CTO meetup, or joined us for our Café Hours, you might be holding one in your hands already (unless you've used it to dry your tears).
Christoph Janz
Christoph Janz
Maker
Hi there, Christoph here, maker of the (in)famous SaaS napkin. Looking forward to your feedback!
maxime berthelot
maxime berthelot
@chrija Thanks so much for updating this napkin. So useful for Saas founders 🤗
Jos van Essen
Jos van Essen
I'm an avid user of your early SaaS Spreadsheets you shared on the blog. Lately I've seen a lot of first time SaaS founders have irrational ideas around fundraising, so this is really a wake up call for them.
