Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Ruby
Ruby
Financial operating system for E-Commerce businesses
Visit
Upvote 52
1 Month Premium Free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ruby is an all-in-one financial platform for e-commerce businesses, including banking, corporate cards, accounting, analytics, reimbursements, chargeback protection and more.
Launched in
SaaS
E-Commerce
Banking
by
Ruby
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Ruby
Financial operating system for E-Commerce businesses
0
reviews
72
followers
Follow for updates
Ruby by
Ruby
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
,
Banking
. Made by
Shariar Kabir
,
Jordan Yaqoob
and
Miguel Acero
. Featured on August 29th, 2024.
Ruby
is not rated yet. This is Ruby's first launch.
Upvotes
52
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report