This is a launch from rtrvr.ai See 1 previous launch

rtrvr.ai/exchange World's First Agentic Workflow Exchange Visit Upvote 73

AI Web Agent that can autonomously complete tasks, scrape data to Sheets and call API's as you browse Chrome with just prompts! Now releasing the world's first Agentic Action Exchange for users to share Tasks, Functions, Recordings, and Retrieved Datasets!

Free Options Launch tags: Productivity • Task Management • Spreadsheets 50% Off Basic Tier

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more