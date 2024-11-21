Subscribe
Your Favorite Reddit Threads as Podcasts

Free
RodCast.fm is a cutting-edge platform that transforms your favorite Reddit threads into immersive podcasts, delivering captivating stories and vibrant discussions straight to your ears—anytime, anywhere! 🎧✨
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Reddit
ChatGPT by OpenAI
Anthropic
Your Favorite Reddit Threads as Podcasts
RODcast by
RODcast
was hunted by
Ali Naqi Shaheen
in Social Media, Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Made by
Muhammad Anees
,
Qudsia Ali
,
Tariq Waseem
,
rimsha awan
and
Saqib Ali
. Featured on December 11th, 2024.
This is RODcast's first launch.
