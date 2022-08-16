Products
Rocket Money
Rocket Money
The money app that works for you
Free
Managing money is hard, but you don’t have to do it alone. Rocket Money empowers you to save more, spend less, see everything, and take back control of your financial life. Formerly known as Truebill.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Money
by
Rocket Money
About this launch
Rocket Money
The money app that works for you
0
reviews
0
followers
Rocket Money by
Rocket Money
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Fintech
,
Money
. Made by
Haroon
,
Ross Fishkind
and
Idris Mokhtarzada
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
Rocket Money
is not rated yet. This is Rocket Money's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#85
