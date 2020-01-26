Roboflow Organize
Hey all, happy to introduce you to Roboflow, the project we've been working on for the past few months to solve some of the pain points we experienced building apps like Magic Sudoku (😻🏆) and BoardBoss. We noticed we were spending a lot of time wrestling with annotation formats, sending datasets back and forth between ourselves (and trying to keep the versions straight), and processing images for an endless variety of frameworks when what we really wanted to be doing was working on the core value points of our apps. As we talked to other data scientists and product teams, we realized this was a problem a lot of other people were facing too. And, unless you're Pinterest, it seems everyone has their "random python scripts" folder with one-off utilities for these common tasks. Plus they're hamstringing general purpose tools like Google Drive into doing things they weren't really made for. We're aiming to create the infrastructure to solve these pain points and lower the barrier to making computer vision projects for everyone. Just like you don't need to code your own database and web server to launch a website anymore, you shouldn't have to reinvent the wheel to deploy computer vision products. So far we have early customers working on analyzing security camera footage, robotic process automation, smart agriculture, augmented reality apps, and more! Excited to hear what else you'd like us to add. We've already shipped v1 of a dataset health check, several additional augmentations, and direct-downloads to Jupyter notebooks based on feedback from early users.
👋 We're excited to hear your feedback! Here's a few specific features we've seen save time and reduce training costs:
- Verify image annotations are in-frame and correct
- Convert annotation formats, like VOC XML to COCO JSON or TFRecord
- One-click preprocess: resize, grayscale, remove EXIF orientation
- One-click augmentation: rotation, flip, crop, blur, shear, noise, and more
- View class imbalances by annotation type
Exciting to see products in ML/CV space starting to focus on improving productivity and accessibility of the data.
Congrats on the PH launch! Super impressed by what I've seen of the product so far. Not only does Roboflow make standard computer vision processes more efficient for pros, but it also reduces the barrier to entry for a novice like myself. Keep up the great work!
@max_friedman8 thanks, Max!
I've been following the Roboflow team since their hit Sudoku iOS app. Its neat to finally see a product I can use to recreate something similar on my own.
@rememberlenny thanks for all your help; it’s shaped how we’re thinking about and describing our product roadmap.
