T-Rex Label

Data Annotation Tool: One-Click AI-assisted Annotation

T-Rex Label is an AI-assisted data labeling tool. Select an object as the visual prompt, then it can automatically label all the similar ones, saving 99% of your time. Requiring no installation or fine-tuning, just click the website and start labeling!
AI Mask Labeling by T-Rex Label

Free-to-use Automatic Mask Annotation
Free-to-use AI mask annotation: simply select an object you want to annotate, and AI will automatically annotate all targets. There are no scene restrictions whatsoever.
Launch tags:
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsTech
