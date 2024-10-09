T-Rex Label is praised for its AI-assisted data labeling capabilities, which significantly reduce the time and effort required for annotation tasks. Users appreciate its ease of use and efficiency, particularly in handling dense object detection. The tool's zero-shot object detection ability is highlighted by users as beneficial for projects involving rare objects. However, some users suggest improvements, such as adding batch labeling features and automatic application of visual prompts across images. Overall, T-Rex Label is recommended for its time-saving and powerful annotation features.

