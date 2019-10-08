Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → BoardBoss

BoardBoss

Bring board games to life with the power of AR

The first release supports Boggle - see all the word combinations you missed after a game with friends! We use computer vision to understand the real state of a board game and augmented reality to overlay solutions on the real world.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment