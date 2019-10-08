Home
→
BoardBoss
BoardBoss
Bring board games to life with the power of AR
iPhone
iPad
+ 5
The first release supports Boggle - see all the word combinations you missed after a game with friends! We use computer vision to understand the real state of a board game and augmented reality to overlay solutions on the real world.
