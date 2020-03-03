Riverside.fm

Discussion
🎉🎉🎉 🎉🎉🎉 Hi guys! Gideon and I, are two brothers originally from Amsterdam. We spent the last two years building the most reliable podcasting tool that grows your audience. 💸 We are doing a special launch deal for 48 hours with 25% off our plans. 🔴 Problem: It has become increasingly difficult to make your podcast stand out. In 2019 every 2 minutes a new podcast was published. On top of that many podcasts started sounding the same with the same guests and the same format. 🎙️ 🎥 And there is no solution to record your remote podcast with audio and video in studio quality. We wanted to grow our audience and record remotely without compromising on the quality of audio and video. Solution: ✅ 1)Record locally so bad wifi will not affect the quality of your podcast. ✅ 2)💫💫Make your podcast stand out. Listeners can call in live with video and ask their questions. You can engage with your audience and receive instant feedback and new ideas for your podcasts. ✅ 3)Separate wav audio tracks for every guest ✅ 4)Grow your reach by live-streaming the recording to Twitch Youtube and Twitter. ✅ 5) You can download both a video AND/OR an audio file of your recording. This way you can distribute your files on Youtube and Spotify or Apple Podcasts. 🔥🔥 Launch Event 🔥🔥 To celebrate our launch we are doing three live podcasts with Sahil Lavingia, Justin Jackson and Courtland Allen. The cool thing is YOU can call in with video and ask your questions. We start with Courtland at 10 am PST. Sahil at 2 pm and Justin at 3 pm. We would LOVE to see you call in. Follow us here https://twitter.com/riversidedotfm to get notified when we go live 💸 We are doing a special launch deal for 48 hours with 25% off our plans. Gideon and I are hanging around here all day to answer any questions you might have.
