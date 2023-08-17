Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ResuMetrics
ResuMetrics

AI powered resume analysis

AI-powered tool transforming resumes into structured data. Enables secure, anonymized sharing & seamless API integration for recruitment.
Launched in
Hiring
API
Artificial Intelligence
 by
About this launch
ResuMetrics by
was hunted by
Hergen Dillema
in Hiring, API, Artificial Intelligence. Featured on August 18th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is ResuMetrics's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-