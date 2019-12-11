Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Aleksandr Lanin
Maker
Hey PH! 🐱👓 If you are acquainted with my products you know that my company focuses on healthy habits, mindfulness, and productivity. Restly is a beautifully designed app based on a secret military method that helps you fall asleep within 2 minutes. I bet you had trouble falling asleep. Well, we’ve all been there. Its 2 a.m. and you’re tossing and turning. Every time you look at the clock, another 30 minutes have gone by and still not a wink of shut-eye. How can Restly help? 💤 Voice guidance 🗣 Male and female voices will guide you through the journey of falling asleep in 2 minutes. Relax your mind and body. Calming sounds 🗻 Different sounds can be combined with voice records as a background to make it even easier to fall asleep. Smart alarm clock⏰ The app will calculate when you should go to bed and wake up based on sleep cycles. Feel fresh and energetic every morning! Sleeping timer⏲ The timer turns the music off itself so you do not have to monitor it. By that time you will be asleep anyway. Statistics📊 Keep track of your sleep improvement progress. You will be pleasantly surprised by the results. ⬆️Learn more about the app on the App Store. You can use it with basic features and subscribe to Premium to get more sounds and use the smart alarm! Let me know your thoughts and whether you have tried any sleeping techniques before! Sweet dreams💖
Upvote (1)Share
@aleksandr_lanin paid app with iAP subscription?
UpvoteShare
Maker
@peppereddirt hello Marin! Sorry for any confusion. My comment was already there when we did not add iAP yet. It’s free and you can use the basic functions of the app, there are some cool features such as smart alarm and more background sounds! Let me know if you have any questions:)
UpvoteShare