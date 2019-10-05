Deals
Render
The easiest cloud for all your static sites
Developer Tools
Tech
Render is a modern cloud provider that makes it effortless and instant to deploy your code in production. You can deploy anything on Render, from simple static sites and cron jobs to databases and Dockerized private services.
Featured
an hour ago
And the winner of Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2019 is... Render
Startups participating in the Startup Battlefield have all been hand-picked to participate in our highly competitive startup competition. They all presented in front of multiple groups of VCs and tech leaders serving as judges for a chance to win $100,000 and the coveted Disrupt Cup. After hours of...
Wasim Ullah
Hunter
Excited to see how this product uplifts static sites arena.
an hour ago
