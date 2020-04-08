Remote Developer Salary Explorer
Hello fellow makers & hunters of the Product Hunt community! Remote work is top of mind for many companies right now, but solid data around remote work salaries is still very limited. LinkedIn, Indeed, and Payscale allow users to self-report their salary information, but so far there isn't a reliable tool that focuses on remote worker salaries. There are freelance rate calculators, but those don't accurately reflect what permanent remote hires actually expect. We created this remote developer salary explorer to help companies make better decisions about hiring remote talent. The data is based on expected salary data of over 12,000 developers in our network. You'll also find hiring reports for each location, including what different types of developers expect (e.g. Front-end vs. DevOps). We want to help companies access 100% of the world's talent — not just talent in the same zipcode. For developers, we hope this tool can help you assess whether or not you want to consider a remote job in the future, especially if you feel limited by the opportunities in your local area. If you're already a remote developer, I encourage you to submit your salary on the page to help improve our data. We hope you find this tool helpful and would love to hear your feedback. This is the second tool we've launched this month on PH and we really appreciate the community's support, thank you! (Note: As you use this tool, please keep in mind that the data may not be representative of local salaries, but remote developers based in that location. More info about the data is provided in the "About This Tool" section on the page.)
