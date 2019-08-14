Remote Company Culture Book

Discussion
Earl C. Tate
Thanks for sharing this Tomas! It’s a very interesting topic and seeing how those big remote companies are handling it is pretty valuable info that you can’t find anywhere else that easily.
@earlctate Thanks man! Honestly I think setting up a healthy remote company culture is pretty simple if you just know how. Nothing needs to be perfect at the beginning, just leading it with right guidelines first will do the trick.
Love the illustrations, can’t wait to dig into reading it.
@michaelmkirk heh thanks Michael, hope you'll like the book same as illustrations. Cover image is done by an amazing illustrator Barbora Idesova: https://www.instagram.com/barbor...
👋 Ahoy Product Hunters! I strongly believe that setting up a healthy company culture is the key to growing a stable, happy, and well-balanced team. With more and more companies taking on remote workers, often based in different parts of the world across time zones and cultures. The way team members work together, communicate, and build relationships has evolved, and so should the way we approach building company culture. This short guide is my answer to it. Inside, you’ll see how some of the top remote companies deal with the joy and the struggle of building a remote culture. I can’t wait to hear what you think!
I'm designing an onboarding process for a distributed team, so I'm very excited to read this!
@lailavona hopefully you'll find something valuable in the book that you can apply to the process ;)
