Home
Product
remio
remio
Local-first AI note taker & personal knowledge hub
remio is your ultimate AI-powered productivity tool, designed for tech-savvy users to easily collect, organize, and apply knowledge, boosting efficiency and simplifying management.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
remio - AI Note Taker
Local first AI Note Taker & PKM
5 out of 5.0
134
Points
11
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
remio by
remio - AI Note Taker
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Andrew Wang
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
remio - AI Note Taker
is rated
5/5 ★
It first launched on April 25th, 2025.