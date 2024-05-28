Launches
Releem
Releem
Database performance management tool for developers
Releem makes managing and tuning database servers easy.
⚙️ Automatic performance tuning
🐇 Fast slow query identification
✔️ Monitoring & tuning in one place
🔀 MySQL / MariaDB & AWS RDS.
🌐 Open-source agent
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Database
Releem
Plausible Analytics
951 upvotes
We're using Plausible for traffic analysis as simplified Google Analytics alternative
PostHog
860 upvotes
We moved from MixPanel to PostHog for product analytics and users session recordings.
About this launch
Releem
Database performance management tool
Releem by
Releem
Roman Agabekov
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Database
Victor Podkopaev
Roman Agabekov
Featured on June 1st, 2024.
Releem
This is Releem's first launch.
