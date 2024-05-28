Launches
Releem

Releem

Database performance management tool for developers

Free Options
Releem makes managing and tuning database servers easy.

⚙️ Automatic performance tuning
🐇 Fast slow query identification
✔️ Monitoring & tuning in one place
🔀 MySQL / MariaDB & AWS RDS.
🌐 Open-source agent
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Plausible Analytics
Plausible Analytics
951 upvotes
We're using Plausible for traffic analysis as simplified Google Analytics alternative
PostHog
860 upvotes
We moved from MixPanel to PostHog for product analytics and users session recordings.
