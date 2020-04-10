Reflect
Hey, everyone! We are the team behind Reflect and we’re very proud to reach this milestone. Thanks to @kevin for the hunt! For software teams, automated end-to-end (E2E) tests are one of the best ways to catch bugs before they reach real users. These are tests that simulate end-user actions in a web browser, like, say, registering as a new user on your website, or adding an item to a shopping cart. These types of tests are really valuable because they are the closest thing to how users actually use your site, but they’re also notoriously hard to create and maintain. With Reflect we aim to change that. To create a test in Reflect, you just load up your site in our cloud-based browser, and run through your test steps like an end-user. Reflect records all of the actions you take and translates it into a repeatable test that you can run any time. With Reflect there’s nothing to install, and it only takes a few minutes to create a test, versus hours (or worse) using a code-based tool. Since Reflect is a no-code tool, this empowers non-developers to create automated tests without having to involve their engineering team. When Reflect finds a bug, it'll notify you via email, provide the exact steps to reproduce the bug and display a full video recording of the failed session. It also stores a version history of every test so you can go back and compare the “last known good” state of the test to the failing test to see what went wrong. Reflect’s test recorder automatically detects a wide range of actions, like: - Clicks/Taps/Swipes/Scrolling - Visual Testing (i.e. test the UI of your site) - Form Entry - Back/Refresh/Forward Navigation - Hovers - Drag and Drop - File Uploads - IFrame Support - Copy-to-Clipboard Support We’re also launching our Free Tier on Product Hunt today! You can now create and schedule tests in Reflect with a completely free account (no credit card required). We’ll be hanging out in the comments all day, so don’t be shy. Thanks for your feedback and giving us a look. Fitz & Todd
