Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Redacto
Redacto
Redact anything from PDFs and images the easy way
Visit
Upvote 31
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Built to make your team extremely productive at redactions. Our auto redaction API gives you 99% time savings compared to Adobe and other redaction tools. HIPAA and GDPR compliant.
Launched in
SaaS
Privacy
Legal
by
Redacto
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Redacto
Redact anything from PDFs and images the easy way
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
Redacto by
Redacto
was hunted by
Willie Zhou (YC founder - launch today!)
in
SaaS
,
Privacy
,
Legal
. Made by
Willie Zhou (YC founder - launch today!)
and
Blakelock Brown
. Featured on November 6th, 2024.
Redacto
is not rated yet. This is Redacto's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report