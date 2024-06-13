Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → RecruiterCloud: Self-Serve
RecruiterCloud: Self-Serve

RecruiterCloud: Self-Serve

Smarter search, smarter sourcing.

Free
The all-in-one sourcing and outreach tool for speed and efficiency. AI-enhanced search, a massive talent pool, and unique candidate signals you find anywhere else. Get 5 qualified candidate calls with less than 30 minutes of work.
Launched in
Hiring
Productivity
Career
 by
Wellfound
beehiiv
beehiiv
Ad
The newsletter platform built for growth | 30-Day Free Trial
About this launch
Wellfound
WellfoundWhere the startup world goes to find what’s next.
0
reviews
60
followers
RecruiterCloud: Self-Serve by
Wellfound
was hunted by
Ves
in Hiring, Productivity, Career. Made by
Björn Rochel
,
Ves
,
amitm
,
Megan Coale
,
Drew Lustro
,
Maxime Lagresle
,
Ed Hernandez
,
Kelly Zee
,
Clovis Dawson
,
Pavani Malli
,
Kyle Fitzgibbons
,
Ksenia Bakhmina
,
NI
,
Drew Thompson
,
Stephen McReynolds
,
Weitong Huang
and
Sarah Xue
. Featured on June 20th, 2024.
Wellfound
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
40
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#95