RecruiterCloud: Self-Serve
RecruiterCloud: Self-Serve
Smarter search, smarter sourcing.
The all-in-one sourcing and outreach tool for speed and efficiency. AI-enhanced search, a massive talent pool, and unique candidate signals you find anywhere else. Get 5 qualified candidate calls with less than 30 minutes of work.
Launched in
Hiring
Productivity
Career
by
Wellfound
RecruiterCloud: Self-Serve by
Wellfound
was hunted by
Ves
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Career
. Made by
Björn Rochel
,
Ves
,
amitm
,
Megan Coale
,
Drew Lustro
,
Maxime Lagresle
,
Ed Hernandez
,
Kelly Zee
,
Clovis Dawson
,
Pavani Malli
,
Kyle Fitzgibbons
,
Ksenia Bakhmina
,
NI
,
Drew Thompson
,
Stephen McReynolds
,
Weitong Huang
and
Sarah Xue
. Featured on June 20th, 2024.
Upvotes
40
Comments
10
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#95
