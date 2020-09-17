discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Anna Grigoryan
MakerCreator at Engineering Growth
Our story begins on a Thursday afternoon, when we posted on Reddit, asking community members to send us their podcast for a review. We aniticpated a few podcasts, but the results were hundreds. We created this community for podcasters seeking feedback and guidance. The beginning of the podcasting journey is always the hardest. Usually, the first few episodes are heard by crickets or family / friends that "listen". Recoon was created to bridge the gap between first time creators and their full potential. We're creating a unique space for creators to collaborate, and receive unbiased feedback from others. This helps them iterate their content quickly and grow as a creator. We help with: - monthly community-only livestreams reviewing episodes from our community members - community-only checklists, courses and reports, helping optimize the podcasting process - accountability and guidance support to help each podcaster achieve their individual goals That's it for now, folks. — Recoon out ✌️
Share
Upvote (5)
I was planning to start my own podcast but did not find the right community to guide me through the process! Super excited to join the com.unity, get feedback and create next generation podcasts! Thanks Recoon team, best of luck!
@angrigoryan__ and @maggie_ryan1 happy to see you launched the RecoonFM. Good luck!
@maggie_ryan1 @arturmkrtchyan Thanks Artur for support!
UpvoteShare