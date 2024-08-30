  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. RealMail
    RealMail

    RealMail

    The email validation for SaaS

    Free Options
    RealMail is the ultimate email validation tool for SaaS. It helps you increase sign-ups and customer retention by preventing errors, inappropriate addresses, and abuse. With real-time validation, customizable settings, and a user-friendly interface.
    Launched in
    Email
    Email Marketing
    SaaS
     by
    RealMail
    Koop.ai
    Koop.ai
    Ad
    Satisfy SOC compliance & insurance requirements in one tool
    About this launch
    RealMail
    RealMailThe email validation for SaaS
    0
    reviews
    51
    followers
    RealMail by
    RealMail
    was hunted by
    Mike Ivars
    in Email, Email Marketing, SaaS. Made by
    Víctor Arenas
    and
    Mike Ivars
    . Featured on September 22nd, 2024.
    RealMail
    is not rated yet. This is RealMail's first launch.
    Upvotes
    26
    Vote chart
    Comments
    11
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -