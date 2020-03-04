  1. Home
  2.  → RealEye EyeTracker

RealEye EyeTracker

Use the webcam to discover what people see on your site

#3 Product of the DayToday
The fast & visual way to discover what people see. If you're on laptop/desktop: feel free to try it on yourself: https://www.realeye.io/eyetracker/study/313f6909-dab9-4005-8393-884789b8e282/test
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews3.3/5
Valerii Kuznietsov
Valerii Kuznietsov
The product looks promising, but the PH gif is so creepy O_O
Upvote (5)Share
Damian Sromek
Damian Sromek
Maker
@_dwite_ we checked it using our tool and it catches most attention. 😁
Upvote (2)Share
Valerii Kuznietsov
Valerii Kuznietsov
@damiansmk can't argue with that :)
Upvote (1)Share
Adam Cellary
Adam Cellary
Maker
@_dwite_ we've read more about "Tripophobia" and we've changed it. Apparently me might have disturb some people from PH ... ( ´･･)ﾉ(._.`)
Upvote (1)Share
Kacper Adamowicz
Kacper Adamowicz
Great tool for eyetracking, especially a/b testing
Upvote (4)Share
Adam Cellary
Adam Cellary
Maker
@kacper_adamowicz Absolutely YES. THIS is actually the idea for creating a sub-product out of this solution. cheers!
UpvoteShare
Beata Lewandowska
Beata Lewandowska
Wow, eye-tracking so fast and most of all - so AFFORDABLE! I used Tobii for a while, but it was hard to invite people tu my study, explain them what to do and so on. Now I can put images, run study, go get some coffee, and come back to have results. I've just checked this solution to A/B test my designs and this was so convenient and accurate enough to get valuable insights, great tool!
Upvote (2)Share
Adam Cellary
Adam Cellary
Maker
@beata_lewandowska this is exactly why we're "hacking" the field of eyetracking. It's just ridiculously expensive and hard to do, while there are so many insights behind the data,
UpvoteShare
Adam Cellary
Adam Cellary
Maker
@piotr_nowosielski thanks! much appreciated!
UpvoteShare
Leszek Wolany
Leszek Wolany
Eyetracking always was complicated and expensive. Till now. Great tool :)
Upvote (1)Share
Adam Cellary
Adam Cellary
Maker
@leszek_wolany Thanks man, we think so too. Stay tuned for our next product which will do even more :D
UpvoteShare