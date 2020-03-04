RealEye EyeTracker
Use the webcam to discover what people see on your site
The fast & visual way to discover what people see. If you're on laptop/desktop: feel free to try it on yourself: https://www.realeye.io/eyetracker/study/313f6909-dab9-4005-8393-884789b8e282/test
Valerii Kuznietsov
The product looks promising, but the PH gif is so creepy O_O
@damiansmk can't argue with that :)
Great tool for eyetracking, especially a/b testing
@kacper_adamowicz Absolutely YES. THIS is actually the idea for creating a sub-product out of this solution. cheers!
Wow, eye-tracking so fast and most of all - so AFFORDABLE! I used Tobii for a while, but it was hard to invite people tu my study, explain them what to do and so on. Now I can put images, run study, go get some coffee, and come back to have results. I've just checked this solution to A/B test my designs and this was so convenient and accurate enough to get valuable insights, great tool!
@beata_lewandowska this is exactly why we're "hacking" the field of eyetracking. It's just ridiculously expensive and hard to do, while there are so many insights behind the data,
Great!
Eyetracking always was complicated and expensive. Till now. Great tool :)
@leszek_wolany Thanks man, we think so too. Stay tuned for our next product which will do even more :D