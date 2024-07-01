Launches
Listen to your X feed like an audio newsletter

Readsss: Your AI-powered audio newsletter for X. Stay updated on your favorite people while driving or multitasking. We convert tweets to audio, delivering a daily personalized digest. Save time, stay informed, and consume content hands-free.
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Firebase
GPT-4 by OpenAI
Claude by Anthropic
About this launch
Greg Smith
Greg Smith
Featured on July 8th, 2024.
