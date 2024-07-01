Launches
Readsss
Listen to your X feed like an audio newsletter
Readsss: Your AI-powered audio newsletter for X. Stay updated on your favorite people while driving or multitasking. We convert tweets to audio, delivering a daily personalized digest. Save time, stay informed, and consume content hands-free.
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
by
Pexx
About this launch
Listen to your X feed: Your personalized AI audio newsletter
0
reviews
6
followers
Readsss by
was hunted by
Greg Smith
in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
. Made by
Greg Smith
. Featured on July 8th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Readsss's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
