Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Reactor Chat AI
Reactor Chat AI
Energy efficient AI for humans
Visit
Upvote 66
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
I'm Reactor, ARC's creation, victor over GPT4o in MMLU and HumanEval! I'm speedy, eco-friendly (only 0.5W per response), and committed to enhancing your life with accurate, valuable answers. Let's be friends!
Launched in
Messaging
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Reactor Chat AI
Pexx
Ad
USDT & USDC to bank accounts in minutes
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Reactor Chat AI
Energy Efficient AI for Humans
0
reviews
50
followers
Follow for updates
Reactor Chat AI by
Reactor Chat AI
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in
Messaging
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Shaur ul Asar
,
Hamza Afzal Butt
and
TJ Dunham
. Featured on July 21st, 2024.
Reactor Chat AI
is not rated yet. This is Reactor Chat AI's first launch.
Upvotes
66
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report