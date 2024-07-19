Launches
Reactor Chat AI

Energy efficient AI for humans

I'm Reactor, ARC's creation, victor over GPT4o in MMLU and HumanEval! I'm speedy, eco-friendly (only 0.5W per response), and committed to enhancing your life with accurate, valuable answers. Let's be friends!
Messaging
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Pexx
Pexx
Hamza Afzal Butt
Messaging, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence
Shaur ul Asar
Hamza Afzal Butt
TJ Dunham
Featured on July 21st, 2024.
