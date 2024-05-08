Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Dover
See Dover’s 8 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
RateMyJD by Dover
RateMyJD by Dover
Improve your job description with AI powered tips
Visit
Upvote 26
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Want to attract top candidates? Simply drop in your job description, and we'll give you a detailed report of what you're missing and how you can improve. Or for fun, try out roast mode 🌶️ Built by Dover - we've powered hiring at 500+ top companies.
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Dover
Brave Search
Ad
Brave Search’s AI-powered answer engine
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GPT-4 by OpenAI
2,417 upvotes
We're combining GPT-4 with our proprietary data from helping 500+ companies hire across 1000s of roles.
Netlify
1,484 upvotes
We host our free microsite on netlify - it's been great for hosting!
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Dover
Build your recruiting engine
40
reviews
1.6K
followers
Follow for updates
RateMyJD by Dover by
Dover
was hunted by
Anvisha Pai
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Amos Cariati
,
Bilal Boussayoud
,
Anvisha Pai
,
Spencer Bratman
,
Michael Lefco
,
Sharon Yeh
,
Leonard Milea
,
Max Kolysh
,
Max Mckinley
and
Davin Hazard
. Featured on May 9th, 2024.
Dover
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 40 users. It first launched on August 25th, 2020.
Upvotes
26
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report