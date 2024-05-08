Launches
RateMyJD by Dover

Improve your job description with AI powered tips

Want to attract top candidates? Simply drop in your job description, and we'll give you a detailed report of what you're missing and how you can improve. Or for fun, try out roast mode 🌶️ Built by Dover - we've powered hiring at 500+ top companies.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GPT-4 by OpenAI
GPT-4 by OpenAI
We're combining GPT-4 with our proprietary data from helping 500+ companies hire across 1000s of roles.
Netlify
Netlify
We host our free microsite on netlify - it's been great for hosting!
About this launch
Dover
DoverBuild your recruiting engine
RateMyJD by Dover by
Dover
was hunted by
Anvisha Pai
in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Amos Cariati
Bilal Boussayoud
Anvisha Pai
Spencer Bratman
Michael Lefco
Sharon Yeh
Leonard Milea
Max Kolysh
Max Mckinley
Davin Hazard
. Featured on May 9th, 2024.
Dover
is rated 4.9/5 by 40 users. It first launched on August 25th, 2020.
