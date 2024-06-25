Launches
Rapport Self Service
Build your own virtual interactive personalities
Rapport Self-Service Rapport makes it easy to combine all of the building blocks necessary to create, animate, and deploy your own Virtual Interactive Personality (VIP).
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Animation
Tech news
by
About this launch
Build your own Virtual Interactive Personalities
was hunted by
Will Millership
in
Artificial Intelligence
Animation
Tech news
. Made by
Attila Vass
Samar Ali
Will Millership
Gregor Hofer
Attila Vass
Vidhya Balakrishnan
Norbert Nagy
. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Rapport Self Service's first launch.
