Build your own virtual interactive personalities

Rapport Self-Service Rapport makes it easy to combine all of the building blocks necessary to create, animate, and deploy your own Virtual Interactive Personality (VIP).
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Animation
Tech news
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Amazon Web Services
ChatGPT by OpenAI
ElevenLabs
About this launch
was hunted by
Will Millership
in Artificial Intelligence, Animation, Tech news. Made by
Attila Vass
,
Samar Ali
,
Will Millership
,
Gregor Hofer
,
Attila Vass
,
Vidhya Balakrishnan
and
Norbert Nagy
. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
Rapport Self Service
