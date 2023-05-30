Products
Ramp’s Monthly Spend Report
Anonymized, monthly spending trends from 300K+ cardholders
Stats
Leverage insights from over $10B of aggregate annual spend across 15,000+ Ramp customers to unlock savings and drive better financial decisions for your company – all for free. ✨
Launched in
Productivity
Fintech
Analytics
by
Ramp
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Ramp
Time is money. Save both.
63
reviews
701
followers
Follow for updates
Ramp’s Monthly Spend Report by
Ramp
was hunted by
Nick Abouzeid
in
Productivity
,
Fintech
,
Analytics
. Made by
Vikram Mohan
,
Tamba Monrose
,
Daniel Yang
,
Zeyao
,
Akash Wadawadigi
,
Gene Lee
,
Diego Zaks
,
Michael DiCristina
,
Eric Glyman
and
Karim Atiyeh
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Ramp
is rated
5/5 ★
by 60 users. It first launched on October 30th, 2020.
