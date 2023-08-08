Get app
Raizer – Find perfect investors
Raizer – Find perfect investors
Where founders find investors for their startups
50% OFF on Lifetime Plan
Free Options
All-in-one platform with the database of 51,000+ verified investors & VC funds. Find relevant investors, craft perfect emails using AI and reach out to them in one click.
Launched in
Investing
Venture Capital
SaaS
The makers of Raizer – Find perfect investors
About this launch
Raizer – Find perfect investors by
Raizer – Find perfect investors
was hunted by
Khasan
in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
SaaS
. Made by
Khasan
and
Vagan Abelyan
. Featured on August 9th, 2023.
Raizer – Find perfect investors
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Raizer – Find perfect investors's first launch.
