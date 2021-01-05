R4nkt provides developers on any platform with an easy way to add gamification features to your game, application, or website.
Travis Elkins
MakerFounder of r4nkt, nerd at heart. 🤓
2020 provided that little extra time that was needed to get r4nkt ready to be introduced to the world. It was recently "opened" up to developers interested in participating in our early access program to iron out any wrinkles that might have been missed as well as to help us see how it works "in the wild". Please take a look at the site and come back with any feedback or questions you might have. And, of course, if you're interested in gamifying your app, sign up for the early access program on the home page.
