Hey there! Thanks for checking out QuotaPath. After about a year in Early Access, we’ve launched to the public. We’re working to solve the age-old issue for salespeople: they don’t know how much commission they earned. If you don’t work in sales, it might come as a surprise to you that salespeople generally rely on either a cobbled-together spreadsheet OR a system designed for finance/accounting to figure out how much they are getting paid for deals they close. We created QuotaPath after leading SaaS sales teams for 10 years to put that power in the hands of salespeople. It takes about 5 minutes to get a compensation plan built out in QuotaPath and from there you can immediately see the expected payouts for deals. We’ll be here fielding any questions you have, so let us know if there’s anything we can answer for you!
Nice! I've been looking for an easier way to calculate commissions.
I'm very excited to see you folks launch! 🙌
Congrats on finally launching this. High quality product shipped by a fantastic team. Kudos and onwards to great product success 🙌
Awesome solution, totally recommend!