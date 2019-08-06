Log InSign up
Calculate commission and quota attainment easily, for free

QuotaPath is a tool built by sales pros for sales pros:
- Simplify commission and quota tracking
- Surface the sales metrics that matter
- Automate and track data in real-time
- Align your sales team and celebrate team wins
QuotaPath Launches Sales Tracking SoftwareAs you read this, there are probably thousands of sales people in Austin on the phone hoping to lock in their next deal. And, as soon as they hang up, they'll likely navigate to a spreadsheet and start calculating how much commission they might expect if and when the deal closes.
Maker
Hey there! Thanks for checking out QuotaPath. After about a year in Early Access, we’ve launched to the public. We’re working to solve the age-old issue for salespeople: they don’t know how much commission they earned. If you don’t work in sales, it might come as a surprise to you that salespeople generally rely on either a cobbled-together spreadsheet OR a system designed for finance/accounting to figure out how much they are getting paid for deals they close. We created QuotaPath after leading SaaS sales teams for 10 years to put that power in the hands of salespeople. It takes about 5 minutes to get a compensation plan built out in QuotaPath and from there you can immediately see the expected payouts for deals. We’ll be here fielding any questions you have, so let us know if there’s anything we can answer for you!
Nice! I've been looking for an easier way to calculate commissions.
Maker
@kaoru_fujita Thanks Kaoru! Let me know if there's anything I can answer for you or help you out with :)
I'm very excited to see you folks launch! 🙌
Congrats on finally launching this. High quality product shipped by a fantastic team. Kudos and onwards to great product success 🙌
Awesome solution, totally recommend!
