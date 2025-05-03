Launches
Quizard
Make Studying Fun Again! 🧢
Visit
Upvote 81
Quizard - Create AI-powered quizzes, flashcards, and study materials from your notes instantly. Pass your exams and make studying fun again!
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Education
•
Online Learning
30% Off for 3 Months
Meet the team
About this launch
Follow
81
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Quizard by
was hunted by
Omar Shehabi
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Omar Shehabi
. Featured on May 6th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Quizard's first launch.