  Home
  Product
  Pythia World
Pythia World

Pythia is an analytical platform for startup founders

Free
Embed
Pythia matches founders with relevant apps and offers insights to app creators. Simply describe your needs, budget, and preferences. The AI model analyzes the data and provides a suitable solution. It’s free, easy to use, and secure!
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
 by
About this launch
Pythia WorldPythia is an analytical platform for startup founders
0
reviews
55
followers
Pythia World by
was hunted by
Mary Rumyantzeva, PhD
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics. Made by
Mary Rumyantzeva, PhD
and
Natella Nuralieva
. Featured on August 30th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Pythia World's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-