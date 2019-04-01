Pyrismic matches great companies with our hand-picked network of world-class designers. We have a close-knit group of unbelievably talented designers that have gaps in their schedules, so we're connecting the dots for you—in 24 hours or less, and for free!
- Pros:
Turned around some incredible designs for me in 5 days. Highly recommendedCons:
🤷♂️It's free, hard to complain
Just really useful, their pool of designers are way better than mine, so why not use them for free.Imaan Minaii has used this product for one month.
Jamie SykeMakerPro@jamiesyke · Mostly a designer.
Over the last few months, I've been working on Pyrismic—helping connecting companies to our hand-picked network of world-class designers for UI and UX projects, in 24 hours or less. Excited to hear your thoughts. Any questions, let me know 🥰
Divyansh Patel@divjpatel · UX Designer | Founder @uiuxcommunity
Nice work @jamiesyke . Liked the idea of 24 hours or less format. Quite helpful when you need a quick turnaround design. I would also like to be a part of your network of hand-picked designers. How do i get listed?
Federico Cattaneo@federicocattaneo
Really intereting idea for decentrilize design, I'm also interested of being part of the network of designers, with some clients to point the platform to. Let me know.
